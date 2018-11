Pachuca's Jose Martínez (C) vies for the ball with Necaxa's Daniel Alvarez (L) and Manuel Mayorga during the Liga MX 2018 Apertura tournament match played on Nov. 3, 2018, at Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca, Mexico. EPA-EFE/David Martinez Pelcastre

Pachuca's Franco Jara (R) celebrates with teammate Victor Guzman after scoring a goal during his club's 6-2 win over Necaxa in the Liga MX 2018 Apertura tournament match played on Nov. 3, 2018, at Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca, Mexico. EPA-EFE/David Martinez Pelcastre

Pachuca's Victor Guzman celebrates after scoring one of his four goals in his club's 6-2 win over Necaxa in the Liga MX 2018 Apertura tournament match played on Nov. 3, 2018, at Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca, Mexico. EPA-EFE/David Martinez Pelcastre

Pachuca, led by Spanish manager Pako Ayestaran, blew out Necaxa 6-2, moving closer to booking a playoff spot in the Mexican league's 2018 Apertura tournament.

Ayestaran's squad was in control of Saturday's match from beginning to end, with Mexican Victor Guzman scoring goals in the 26th, 45th, 81st and 91st minutes, and Argentine Franco Jara nailing goals in the 3rd and 61st minutes.