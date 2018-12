Rafael de Souza from Tigres, celebrating a goal in a match between Pumas UNAM and Tigres de Monterrey at the Olympic stadium Universitarioin Mexico City (Mexico) on Dec. 02, 2018. EPA- EFE FILE/ Jorge Núñez

Nahuel Guzman, an Argentine goalkeeper for Mexican-league club Tigres UANL, said he and his teammates are still licking their wounds after being eliminated from the Apertura 2018 playoffs and see the season's second competition as a chance for payback.

The Monterrey-based Tigres, winners of three of the last seven Liga MX championships, were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Apertura playoffs in a 4-3 loss on aggregate to Mexico City club Pumas UNAM early this month.