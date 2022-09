Manchester City's Jack Grealish (L) is tackled by Wolverhampton's Hugo Bueno (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City in Wolverhampton, Britain, 17 September 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDREW YATES

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (C) in action with Wolverhampton's Goncalo Guedes (L) and Wolverhampton's Joao Moutinho (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City in Wolverhampton, Britain, 17 September 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDREW YATES

Manchester City's Erling Haaland (C) in action with Wolverhampton's Matheus Nunes (L) and Wolverhampton's Boubacar Traore (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City in Wolverhampton, Britain, 17 September 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDREW YATES

Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates with team-mate Erling Haaland (L) after scoring the side's third goal in the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City in Wolverhampton, Britain, 17 September 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDREW YATES

Two of Manchester City’s talismans Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne got involved in the action Saturday with a goal and two assists, respectively, against a Wolverhampton Wanderers who went a goal down within a minute and played with 10 men for most of the match after a reckless challenge by Nathan Collins.

Wolves’ defensive strength — having conceded four in six games — was dismantled by City at the Molineux.