Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Manchester City in Leicester, Britain, 03 April 2021. EFE-EPA/Tim Keeton / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Frankfurt's Stefan Ilsanker (L) in action against Dortmund's Erling Haaland (R) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, 03 April 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

While Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are favorites to win the Uefa Champions League quarter-final first-leg against Borussia Dortmund tomorrow, the focus of the match will almost certainly be placed on the German side’s young star striker Erling Haaland.