Russian Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin of Haas F1 Team attends a press conference ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix 2021 at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 09 December 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Antonin Vincent / POOL

Formula One’s Haas on Saturday terminated the contract of Russian driver Nikita Mazepin and sponsor Uralkali in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.