French Formula One driver Romain Grosjean (L) of Haas F1 Team and Danish teammate Formula One driver Kevin Magnussen chat at the annual drivers photo before the start of the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Mar. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Formula One racing team Haas announced on Friday that it will keep French driver Romain Grosjean and Dane Kevin Magnussen as their lead drivers for the 2019 season.

In a statement issued minutes before the start of the first free practice for the Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom, Haas confirmed that it would be continuing with the Grosjean-Magnussen duo.