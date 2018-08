Sloane Stephens of the United States in action against Tatjana Maria of Germany in their match at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 15 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Marin Cilic of Croatia in action against Marius Copil of Romania in their match at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 15 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Robin Haase of the Netherlands in their match at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 15 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Robin Haase of the Netherlands in action against Alexander Zverev of Germany in their match at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 15 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Robin Haase rallied from a set down to upset third-seeded Alexander Zverev 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 here Wednesday and advance to the third round of the Western & Southern Open.

The Dutchman was especially effective in mixing up the pace and spin on his backhand side, thwarting the ability of the world No. 4 to dominate the baseline rallies.