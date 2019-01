Puebla celebrates a goal against Tigres on Nov. 10, 2018 from the tournament Apertura of 2018 at the University stadium of Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Sierra.

Argentine forward Gabriel Hachen scored a goal on a long kick in the 81st minute to help Second-Division club Juarez beat Puebla 2-1 at home in a Copa MX match.

Mexican player Flavio Santos and Hachen scored for Juarez in Tuesday's match, while Puebla, coached by Enrique Meza, got a goal from Mexican Jorge Espiricueta.