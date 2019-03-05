An official Bundesliga ball is seen prior to the German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz and FC Schalke in Mainz, Germany, Feb. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ARMANDO BABANI

A Hungarian court on Tuesday authorized the extradition of a suspected Portuguese hacker who leaked confidential data from the world of soccer in a self-confessed bid to reveal shady deals and corruption.

Judges at the Budapest court granted the extradition requested by Portugal for Portuguese national Rui Pinto, 30, who is suspected of handing data, often collected from e-mails, to the website Football Leaks, which said it sought to highlight corruption in the sport akin to the manner in which Wikileaks targeted politicians.