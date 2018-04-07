Deportivo Alaves' forward Munir El Haddadi celebrates after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Alaves and Getafe at Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria, Spain, on April 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Aguilar

Deportivo Alaves' forward Munir El Haddadi (C) celebrates with his teammate John Guidetti (L) after scoring during the Spain's La Liga soccer match between Alaves and Getafe at Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria, Spain, on April 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Aguilar

Deportivo Alaves' forward Ruben Sobrino (R) vies for the ball with Getafe's Japanese midfielder Gaku Shibasaki (R) during the Spain's La Liga soccer match between Alaves and Getafe at Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria, Spain, on April 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Aguilar

Deportivo Alaves forward Munir El Haddadi on Saturday led his side to a 2-0 win over Getafe in the 31st round of La Liga.

El Haddadi made an assist and scored a goal to contribute to the home victory at the Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria, Spain.