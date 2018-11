Nicaragua's Oscar Lopez (L) and Haiti's Derrick Etienne go up for a ball during a Concacaf Nations League match in Managua on Saturday, Nov. 17. EFE-EPA/Jorge Torres

Nicaragua's Carlos Chavarria (L) and Duckens Nazon of Haiti vie for the ball during a Concacaf Nations League match in Managua on Saturday, Nov. 17. EFE-EPA/Jorge Torres

Nicaraguan goalkeeper Justo Lorente prepares to deal with a shot by Haiti's Carteris Arcus during a Concacaf Nations League match in Managua on Saturday, Nov. 17. EFE-EPA/Jorge Torres

Haiti defeated Nicaragua 2-0 here to stay perfect in the opening stage of the inaugural Concacaf Nations League tournament.

The Haitians are top of the standings with 9 points from three matches, including two away wins. Nicaragua are ninth with 6 points.