Swedish midfielder Sead Haksabanovic poses during his presentation as new Malaga CF player at the Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, southern Spain, Aug 7t 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Perez

Swedish midfielder Sead Haksabanovic speaks during a press conference on occasion of his presentation as new Malaga CF player at the Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, southern Spain, Aug 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Perez

Attacking midfielder Saed Haksabanovic, who on Tuesday was presented at Spanish second-tier side Malaga, where he joined on loan for a season from English Premier League team West Ham, said he would model his playing style after Belgium star Eden Hazard

The 19-year-old Swedish-born Montenegro international said he was happy to be at Malaga, adding that West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini recommended the club as a good place to spend time playing.