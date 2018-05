Romanian player Simona Halep celebrates after winning her women's singles second round match against Japan's Naomi Osaka at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world No. 1, on Thursday advanced to the quarterfinals of the Italian Open, a WTA clay court tournament held in Rome, as the United States Madison Keys had to retire with a right rib injury.

The 2017 Italian Open finalist is set to play either France's Caroline Garcia or American Sloane Stephens.