Simona Halep of Romania in action against Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania in their second round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic celebrates her win over Monica Puig of Puerto Rico in their second round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus plays Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia in their second round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan in action against Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium during their second round match at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in action against Margarita Gasparyan of Russia during their second round match at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Margarita Gasparyan of Russia reacts in pain during her second round match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

