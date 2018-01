Simona Halep (L) of Romania and Lauren Davis (R) of the USA greet each other after their third round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Lauren Davis of the USA reacts on the floor during round three against Simona Halep of Romania on day six of the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Simona Halep of Romania during a break in play against Lauren Davis of the United States in round three on day six of the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Simona Halep of Romania in action during her third round match against Lauren Davis of the USA at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Lauren Davis of the USA reacts during round three against Simona Halep of Romania on day six of the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Simona Halep of Romania celebrates her win against Lauren Davis of the USA in round three on day six of the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Romanian Simona Halep on Saturday had to dig deep and survive three match points to edge the United States Lauren Davis 4-6, 6-4, 15-13 in an epic third round match at the Australian Open.

The current world No. 1 needed three hours and 45 minutes to defeat the 76th ranked Davis to keep her hopes of a first Grand Slam title alive.