Belgian tennis player Elise Mertens reacts during her women's singles round 32 match against Romanian Simona Halep in the 2018 Madrid Open tennis tournament played at Caja Magica pavilion, in Madrid, Spain, on May 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep serves the ball to Belgian Elise Mertens during their women's singles round 32 match of the 2018 Madrid Open tennis tournament played at Caja Magica pavilion, in Madrid, Spain, on May 08, 2018. EFE-EPA/Mariscal

Romanian player Simona Halep in action during her women's singles second round match against Belgium's Elise Mertens at the 2018 Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on May 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Madrid Open defending champion Simona Halep of Romania overpowered Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-0, 6-3 to advance to the round of 16.

In their first career encounter, the current world No. 1 eliminated world No. 16 Mertens in one hour and 11 minutes.