Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her women's singles second round match against Romanian player Simona Halep at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Romanian player Simona Halep in action during her women's singles second round match against Japan's Naomi Osaka at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Romanian player Simona Halep celebrates after winning her women's singles second round match against Japan's Naomi Osaka at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Romania's Simona Halep on Wednesday defeated Japan's Naomi Osaka 6-1, 6-0 to advance to the third round of the Italian Open, an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 clay-court tournament held in Rome.

It took the world No. 1 just 59 minutes to beat Osaka, world No. 21, moving one step closer to winning her first Italian Open title, after finishing runner-up in 2017.