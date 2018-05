Romanian tennis player Simona Halep serves to Czech Kristyna Pliscova during their round of 16 of Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep returns the ball to Czech Kristyna Pliscova during their round of 16 of Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

Romania's Simona Halep on Wednesday qualified for the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open after defeating the Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova 6-1, 6-4.

The world No. 1 and top seed needed one hour and 15 minutes to keep her dream of winning a third straight Madrid Open title alive.