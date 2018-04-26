Simona Halep of Romania in action during her second round match against Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, 25 April 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia in action during her second round match against Simona Halep of Romania at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, 25 April 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

First-seeded Romanian Simona Halep on Wednesday qualified for the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, winning in three sets against the Slovak Magdalena Rybarikova.

Halep, currently ranked No 1 in the world, entered the quarterfinals after winning against the world's 18th ranked Rybarikova 4-6, 6-2 and 6-3 in a match that lasted one hour and 52 minutes. She will play her next match against the winner of Thursday's match between German Laura Siegemund and American Coco Vandeweghe.