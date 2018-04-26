First-seeded Romanian Simona Halep on Wednesday qualified for the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, winning in three sets against the Slovak Magdalena Rybarikova.
Halep, currently ranked No 1 in the world, entered the quarterfinals after winning against the world's 18th ranked Rybarikova 4-6, 6-2 and 6-3 in a match that lasted one hour and 52 minutes. She will play her next match against the winner of Thursday's match between German Laura Siegemund and American Coco Vandeweghe.