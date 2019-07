Romanian businessman and former tennis player Ion Tiriac salutes the crowd during a special event organized on July 17, 2019, at the national stadium in Bucharest, Romania, to celebrate Romanian tennis star Simona Halep's maiden Wimbledon title. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

A general view of the national stadium in Bucharest, Romania, during a special event organized on July 17, 2019, to celebrate Romanian tennis star Simona Halep's maiden Wimbledon title. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Romania's Simona Halep holds her trophy during a special event at the national stadium in Bucharest, Romania, on July 17, 2019, to celebrate her maiden Wimbledon title. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Romania's Simona Halep arrives with her trophy during a special event organized at the national stadium in Bucharest, Romania, on July 17, 2019, to celebrate her maiden Wimbledon title. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep celebrated her maiden Wimbledon singles title with thousands of fans at an event here Wednesday at the national stadium, where she received congratulations from Nadia Comaneci and other sports legends from that southeastern European country.

"This trophy is yours, the country's," the 27-year-old told her fellow Romanians four days after stunning American great Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2 in less than an hour to win her second Grand Slam title.