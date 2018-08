Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia reacts against Simona Halep of Romania during their match in the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 15 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Romanian Simona Halep, the world's top ranked player, completed her comeback against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic to reach the last 16 of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament in Mason, Ohio, near Cincinnati on Thursday.

The clash between last year's finalist and the Australian tennis player was suspended on Wednesday at 4-6, 6-3 and 4-3 on the scoreboard for the Romanian, because of bad weather.