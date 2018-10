Simona Halep of Romania receives medical assistance during her second round match against Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world No. 1, said on Tuesday that tests confirmed she has a herniated disk in her back, which earlier this week forced her to pull out of the China Open.

The injury comes less than a month ahead of the WTA Finals on Oct. 21, but Halep did not specify if she would be fit to participate.