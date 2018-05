Romania's Simona Halep in action during her women's singles first round match against Russia's Yekaterina Makarova at the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep (R) greets Russian Yekaterina Makarova after her win in their women's first round game at the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Fernando Villar

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep returns the ball against Russian Yekaterina Makarova during their women's first round game at the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 6, 2018.EPA-EFE/ Fernando Villar

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world No. 1, on Sunday started her run to defend the Madrid Open title by crushing Russia's Ekaterina Makarova 6-1, 6-0.

Halep, who is seeking her third Madrid title in a row, needed only 51 minutes to beat Makarova, world No. 32.