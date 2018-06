Sloane Stephens of the USA reacts as she plays Simona Halep of Romania during their women's final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 9, 2018 EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Romania's Simona Halep, world No. 1, on Saturday claimed the French Open trophy, her first Grand Slam title, as she defeated the United States' Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the final.

The 26-year-old Halep succeeds Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko, who won the title in 2017 against the odds, but lost in the first round of the 2018 edition.