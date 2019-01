Simona Halep of Romania in action during a training session for the Australian Open in Melbourne, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL POCKETT

Romania's world number one Simona Halep said Saturday she is more relaxed as she prepares to challenge for the Australian Open after winning her first Grand Slam of her career last year.

The 27-year-old won the 2018 French Open having lost in three previous Grand Slam finals, including the 2018 Australian Open.