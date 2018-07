Simona Halep of Romania celebrates her win over Kurumi Nara of Japan in their first-round match at the Wimbledon Championships in London, United Kingdom, on July 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Kurumi Nara of Japan returns a shot to Simona Halep of Romania in their first-round match at the Wimbledon Championships in London, United Kingdom, on July 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Simona Halep of Romania returns a shot to Kurumi Nara of Japan in their first-round match at the Wimbledon Championships in London, United Kingdom, on July 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Top-seeded Simona Halep of Romania began her journey at the 2018 Wimbledon with 6-2, 6-4 first-round victory Tuesday over Kurumi Nara.

The world No. 1, fresh off winning her first Grand Slam title at the French Open, needed just an hour and 18 minutes to beat the Japanese world No. 100.