Simona Halep of Romania in action against Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine during the Western and Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason Ohio, USA on August 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mark Lyons

Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in action against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in their match in the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 17 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in action against Elise Mertens of Belgium during the Western and Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA on 17 August 2018. EPA/MARK LYONS

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves against Madison Keys of the US in their match in the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 17 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Cincinnati, USA, Aug 17 (efe-epa) - The world number one, Romanian Simona Halep, Czech Petra Kvitova and Dutch Kiki Bertens qualified Friday for the semifinals of the Cincinnati Masters tennis tournament, held in Mason, Ohio.

Both Halep and Bertens had earlier in the day to finish their respective Round of 16 matches, which had been postponed by rain on Thursday, but they did not seem to feel tired.