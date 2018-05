Romanian tennis player Simona Halep hits the ball during a training session during the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ Mariscal

Romania's Simona Halep maintained the top spot in the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday, ahead of Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark.

This week's ranking list saw no changes to the top 10, as Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza stayed third, while Elina Svitolina of Ukraine followed in fourth.