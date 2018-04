CoCo Vandeweghe of the USA poses with the tophy for the second place after her final match against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Apr. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Simona Halep of Romania in action against CoCo Vandeweghe of the USA in their quarterfinal match at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Romania's Simona Halep continued to lead the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday despite being eliminated from the Stuttgart Open quarterfinals.

Although Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic clinched the Stuttgart Open title on Sunday after defeating the United States' wildcard Coco Vandeweghe 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, her ranking has not changed from the sixth place.