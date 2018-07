Simona Halep of Romania reacts as she plays Sloane Stephens of the USA during their women's final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YOAN VALAT

Romania's Simona Halep maintained the world No. 1 spot in the Women's Tennis Association rankings, released Monday, ahead of Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki.

The top-10 list remained unchanged, as the United States' Sloane Stephens held third, followed by Angelique Kerber of Germany and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.