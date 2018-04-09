Simona Halep of Romania continued to lead the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday.
Halep was followed by Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki, while Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza came third.
Simona Halep of Romania in action against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland during their third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, on March 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/ERIK S. LESSER
Simona Halep of Romania continued to lead the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday.
Halep was followed by Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki, while Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza came third.