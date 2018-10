Simona Halep of Romania in action against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in their final match in the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/TANNEN MAURY

Romania's Simona Halep maintained No. 1 spot of the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday, ahead of Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki.

Japan's Naomi Osaka jumped two positions to the fourth, while each of Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic, Sloane Stephens of the United States, Julia Goerges of Germany as well as Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, jumped one spot to be ranked sixth, eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively.