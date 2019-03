Roger Federer of Switzerland acknowledges the crowd after defeating Peter Gojowczyk of Germany during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 10 March 2019. The men's and women's final will be played, 17 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Serena Williams of the US acknowledges the crowd after retiring her match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 10 March 2019.

Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action against Serena Williams of the US during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 10 March 2019.

Simona Halep of Romania in action against Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 10 March 2019.

Serena Williams of the US gets her pulse checked by a trainer before retiring her match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 10 March 2019.

Romanian Simona Halep, the 2nd seed, reached the Round of 16 of the Indian Wells Masters on Sunday after eliminating Ukrainian Kateryna Kozlova 7-6(3), 7-5.

Halep currently No. 2 in the world ranking, a champion of this tournament in 2015 and finalist this year in Doha, took an hour and 50 minutes to beat a rival who did not give up until the end.