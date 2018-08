Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in action against Simona Halep of Romania during round sixteen of the Rogers Cup Women'Äôs tennis tournament in Montreal, Canada, 09 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PICHETTE

The world's No.1 Simona Halep from Romania on Thursday reached the round of 16 of the Premier 5 tournament in Montreal, Canada, after beating Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in three sets.

Halep had to battle against Pavlyuchenkova, 28th of the world's ranking, to win 7-6(9), 4-6 and 7-5.