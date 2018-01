Ashleigh Barty of Australia celebrates after winning her second round match against Camila Giorgi of Italy at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Madison Keys of the USA reacts after defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in round two on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH

Simona Halep of Romania reacts during her second round match against Eugenie Bouchard of Canada at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH

Simona Halep of Romania celebrates after winning her second round match against Eugenie Bouchard of Canada at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH

World No. 1 Simona Halep on Thursday overcame an ankle injury to advance past Canada's Eugenie Bouchard 6-2, 6-2 into the Australian Open third round.

It took the top seed an hour and five minutes to keep her bid for her first Grand Slam title alive.