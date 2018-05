Alison Riske of the USA in action against Simona Halep of Romania during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Simona Halep of Romania in action against Alison Riske of the USA during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Simona Halep of Romania in action against Alison Riske of the USA during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world No. 1, advanced to the second round of the French Open on Wednesday despite a spirited challenge from the United States' Alison Riske 2-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Halep, finalist in 2017, lost the first set in this year's debut on Parisian clay against the world No. 83.