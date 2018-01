Angelique Kerber of Germany reacts during the women's semifinal match against Simona Halep of Romania on day eleven at the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Simona Halep (R) of Romania is congratulated by Angelique Kerber (L) of Germany after winning their women's semi final match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/TRACEY NEARMY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Simona Halep of Romania in action during her women's semi final match against Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/TRACEY NEARMY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Simona Halep of Romania celebrates after winning her women's semi final match against Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/TRACEY NEARMY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

World No. 1 Simona Halep on Thursday justified her ranking by defeating Germany's Angelique Kerber 6-3, 4-6, 9-7 in a grueling Australian Open semifinal in Melbourne.

The Romanian top seed battled for two hours and 20 minutes to eventually subdue 21st seed Kerber, becoming the first Romanian woman to reach the Australian Open final.