Venus Williams of the US in action against Simona Halep of Romania during their women's singles match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, Mar 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Simona Halep of Romania in action against Venus Williams of the US during their women's singles match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, Mar 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Second seed Simona Halep of Romania easily defeated former World No.1 Venus Williams of the United States 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Miami Open on Monday.

Halep dominated the match from the start in her seventh meeting with the elder of the Williams sisters.