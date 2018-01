Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts while in action against Simona Halep of Romania during their fourth round match day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Simona Halep of Romania celebrates her win against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their fourth round match on day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Simona Halep of Romania celebrates winning against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their fourth round match on day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK CRISTINO

Romanian Simona Halep, seeded No. 1, on Monday reached the Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time in three years, edging Naomi Osaka of Japan 6-3, 6-2.

It seemed like Halep overcame an ankle injury she sustained during her first-round win, as she needed one hour and 19 minutes to get rid of Osaka in Melbourne's fourth round.