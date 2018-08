Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Simona Halep of Romania in their semifinal match in the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 18 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

The world's top ranked player, Romanian Simona Halep on Saturday qualified for the final of the Cincinnati Masters tennis tournament, for the third time in her career, where she will contest with Kiki Bertens from the Netherlands, ranked 17th in the world.

The tennis player from Constanta won her semifinals match against the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4.