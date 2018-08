Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands (R) poses with Simona Halep of Romania (L) after defeating her in their final match in the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, US, on Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TANNEN MAURY

Romania's Simona Halep continued to lead the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday, although she fell in the final of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Halep failed to claim her fourth title of the year on Sunday after suffering a 2-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2 defeat against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, who jumped from the 17th position to the 13th spot.