Simona Halep of Romania in action against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland during their third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

Romania's Simona Halep continued to lead the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday with 8,140 points, followed by Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki.

There were no changes in this week's top 10, as Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza came in third, ahead of fourth-placed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and fifth-placed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.