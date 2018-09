Simona Halep of Romania in action against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their semi-final match in the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, Aug. 18, 2018.EPA-EFE FILE/MARK LYONS

Romania's Simona Halep continued to lead the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday with 8,061 points, ahead of Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber of Germany.

Caroline Garcia of France and the Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova came in fourth and fifth, respectively, in this week's unchanged top 10.