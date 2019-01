Simona Halep of Romania celebrates a point against Ashleigh Barty of Australia during the semi-finals of the Rogers Cup Women's tennis tournament in Montreal, Canada, Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDRE PICHETTE

Romania's Simona Halep continued to lead the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday with 6,642 points, followed by Germany's Angelique Kerber.

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark remained in the third spot in this week's rankings, ahead of Japan's Naomi Osaka and United States' Sloane Stephens.