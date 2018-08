Simona Halep of Romania in action against Ashleigh Barty of Australia in the semi-finals of the Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament in Montreal, Canada, 11 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PICHETTE

Ashleigh Barty of Australia reacts after losing a point against Simona Halep of Romania during the semi-finals of the Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament in Montreal, Canada, 11 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PICHETTE

Top-ranked Romanian Simona Halep brushed aside surprise semi-finalist Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 6-1 on Saturday to reach the final of the Rogers Cup in Montreal.

Halep was too solid from the baseline for the Australian, who found herself under constant pressure from the Romanian's fine-tuned ground strokes.