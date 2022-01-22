Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic returns to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their third round match of the Australian Open Tennis Tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 22 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Simona Halep of Romania reacts after winning the third round match against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 22 January 2022. EFE-EPA/JASON O'BRIEN

Simona Halep of Romania in action against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during their third round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 22 January 2022. EFE-EPA/JASON O'BRIEN

Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in action against Simona Halep of Romania during their third round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 22 January 2022. EFE-EPA/JASON O'BRIEN

Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in action against Simona Halep of Romania during their third round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 22 January 2022. EFE-EPA/JASON O'BRIEN

Simona Halep of Romania in action against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during their third round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 22 January 2022. EFE-EPA/JASON O'BRIEN

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates beating Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in their third round match of the Australian Open Tennis Tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 22 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic returns to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their third round match of the Australian Open Tennis Tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 22 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT