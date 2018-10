Simona Halep of Romania reacts during her second round match against Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep secured the year-end world No. 1 spot in the WTA rankings for the second year in a row, the WTA announced Monday.

The triumph was bittersweet for Halep, 27, as she had announced on Oct. 2 that a herniated disc injury to her back was the reason behind her first-round exit from the China Open, after having won her debut Grand Slam title at the French Open in June.