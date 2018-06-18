Simona Halep of Romania reacts after winning against Sloane Stephens of the USA during their women's final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Romania's Simona Halep remained on top of Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday, ahead of the upcoming 2018 Wimbledon.

The Grand Slam tournament is due to take place on July 2 until July 15 in London, United Kingdom.