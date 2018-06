Simona Halep of Romania plays Sloane Stephens of the USA during their women's final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YOAN VALAT

Romania's Simona Halep remained in the number one spot in the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday with 7,970 points, while Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza maintained her third spot.

United States' Sloane Stephens came in fifth in this week's unchanged top 10, followed by Ukraine's Elina Svitolina and France's Caroline Garcia, respectively.