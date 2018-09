Simona Halep of Romania serves to Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in their final match in the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TANNEN MAURY

Romania's Simona Halep maintained No. 1 spot of the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday, ahead of Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki.

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic climbed one spot up to the seventh over Japan's Naomi Osaka, after defeating her 6-4, 6-4 at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.